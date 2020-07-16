6380 Rockhill Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Settle into this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Camby home. Vaulted ceilings give this open layout an even more spacious feel. A refrigerator, electric oven/stove, microwave, and dishwasher are provided in the kitchen which opens up to the back patio and living room with gas fireplace. The master bedroom includes a private full bath. 2 more bedrooms and a full hall bath. A laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, a two car garage, and spacious back yard complete this home. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a6dd0315-0830-4110-a8bc-431368c3f50b&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.