Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:01 PM

6380 Rockhill Court

6380 Rockhill Court · (317) 723-5533
Location

6380 Rockhill Court, Morgan County, IN 46113

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Settle into this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Camby home. Vaulted ceilings give this open layout an even more spacious feel. A refrigerator, electric oven/stove, microwave, and dishwasher are provided in the kitchen which opens up to the back patio and living room with gas fireplace. The master bedroom includes a private full bath. 2 more bedrooms and a full hall bath. A laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, a two car garage, and spacious back yard complete this home. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a6dd0315-0830-4110-a8bc-431368c3f50b&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6380 Rockhill Court have any available units?
6380 Rockhill Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6380 Rockhill Court have?
Some of 6380 Rockhill Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6380 Rockhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
6380 Rockhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6380 Rockhill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6380 Rockhill Court is pet friendly.
Does 6380 Rockhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 6380 Rockhill Court offers parking.
Does 6380 Rockhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6380 Rockhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6380 Rockhill Court have a pool?
No, 6380 Rockhill Court does not have a pool.
Does 6380 Rockhill Court have accessible units?
No, 6380 Rockhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6380 Rockhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6380 Rockhill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6380 Rockhill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6380 Rockhill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
