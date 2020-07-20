8873 Mark Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 bath brick ranch has been fully remodeled on the inside. New vinyl plank flooring, new vinyl and new carpeting throughout. Fresh paint and updated fixtures. The kitchen is completely updated with new countertops and cabinets and appliances. For convenience the laundry/utility room is located right off of the kitchen. To complete the rehab we built a new wood deck on to the back of the home.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.