Purdue-West Lafayette
34 Apartments For Rent Near Purdue-West Lafayette
Verified
$
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$995
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.
2412 Yeager Road
2412 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.
209 North Street - 1
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$925
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.
New Chauncey
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
818 S 20th Street
818 South 20th Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
Updated 2 Bedroom House with Huge Detached 3-car Garage! - This home is perfect for a family with the need for extra storage or a workshop! The detached garage can house at least 3 cars and has a work desk area for tools.
2400 Yeager Road - 8
2400 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These units are situated just above Asia Global Market, near Walmart, Celery Bog Nature Park, and Kampen Golf Course. It doesn't get much better than that! Plus the building is on the bus route to Purdue.
218 South Grant Street - 1
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
Lincoln
1001 Fannon Dr - 1
1001 Fannon Drive, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse Just minutes from campus and right beside the Bronze Loop bus line, Fannon Townhouses are conveniently located close to Purdue's campus and downtown Lafayette, as well.
105 E. Columbia ST - 8
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,
105 E. Columbia ST - 2
105 East Columbia Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,
Northwestern Heights
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.
St. Lawrence McAllister
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2000 sqft
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.
1109 Windsor Road
1109 Windsor Dr, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This charming house is right next to Café Literato and Faith West Community Center. Remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen has a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal.
New Chauncey
427 North Chauncey Avenue - 5
427 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$725
300 sqft
Studio Apartment, bathroom remodeled 2014 These studios are a 5 minute walk to Electrical Engineering on a social street just off campus.
400 N River Rd
400 North River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$797
680 sqft
1 bed 1 bath * Rent $797 * Available 8/8/2020 - 7/31/2021 * Located less than a mile from Purdues campus, Launch offers a quiet community within walking distance of your classes, Wabash Landing shops, and Happy Hollow Park.
2800 Linda Lane
2800 Linda Lane, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1833 sqft
Very nice home in West Lafayette schools offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, separate living room and Family room. Large eat-in kitchen and huge laundry room. Large yard and shed for storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.