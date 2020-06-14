Apartment List
/
IN
/
lafayette
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN with garage

Lafayette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
41 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2840 Plaza Lane
2840 Plaza Lane, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
725 sqft
2840 Plaza Lane Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE4095919)

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1024 Tippecanoe St
1024 Tippecanoe Street, Lafayette, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2797 sqft
1024 Tippecanoe St Available 08/03/20 Unique and Well Maintained Victorian Home - Private Fenced Yard, Large Porch - Gorgeous 5 bed, 2 bath full bath Victorian Home located just blocks from downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2000 sqft
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 Plantation
316 Plantation Way, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
316 Plantation Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage - This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath house offers cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen, plenty of storage and friendly family neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3126 Brunswick Court South
3126 Brunswick Court South, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1688 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Townhouse minutes to Purdue University - Property Id: 9466 Large spacious townhouse on cul-du-sac in south Lafayette just minutes from Purdue University and downtown Lafayette.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Valley Center
1 Unit Available
1415 Congress St
1415 Congress Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1140 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home with a 2 Car Garage and a Basement. This home is located just off Kossuth. It is walking distance to the park. Large eat in kitchen. Plenty of off street parking. Give us a call today.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2617 Chilton Drive
2617 Chilton Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
2617 Chilton Drive Available 06/15/20 Three Bedroom Home - Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home located on the south side of Lafayette.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
918 N Chauncey
918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
918 N Chauncey Available 07/15/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Glenwood Heights
1 Unit Available
233 Sharon Road
233 Sharon Road, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod style home in excellent West Lafayette School District.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 Wiggins Street
203 Wiggins Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Modern Luxury duplex townhouses with great near campus location. 4 bedrooms with 4 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms and 2 car garage! Duplex townhouses come with all kitchen features and a deck off of the second floor. Controlled access with alarm.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
41 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,016
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2736 Wyndham Way
2736 Wyndham Way, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2736 Wyndham Way Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom Townhome - Large town home located in a quiet neighborhood in West Lafayette. This house has an open floor plan and offers three spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwestern Heights
1 Unit Available
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1907 Cal Drive
1907 Cal Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1195 sqft
1907 Cal Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom Duplex- West Lafayette with Garage! - (RLNE5391482)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Lindberg Road
804 Lindberg Road, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
804 Lindberg Road Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom West Lafayette - Located in West Lafayette School District and just minutes from Purdue, this home is perfect for families and students alike.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Circle Lane Drive
123 Circle Lane Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
123 Circle Lane Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom Right Outside West Lafayette - This beautiful four bedroom home is located on the outskirts of West Lafayette.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2330 Edison
2330 Edison Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1219 sqft
2330 Edison Available 06/15/20 Pond View 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex - Enjoy the beautiful pond view and walking trails in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
3919 Ledyard St
3919 Ledyard Street, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in West Lafayette near "The Avenue North" apartments and close to bus line .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lafayette, IN

Lafayette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 3 BedroomsLafayette Apartments with Balcony
Lafayette Apartments with GarageLafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Parking
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-DryerLafayette Dog Friendly ApartmentsLafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INAvon, INKokomo, INPeru, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INTipton, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University