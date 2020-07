Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park fire pit game room hot tub internet access new construction package receiving trash valet

Overture Flats is a luxury apartment community designed to suit all of your needs. Conveniently located on state road 26 right off I-65 in Lafayette, you will be close to a wide variety of restaurants, shopping, and more. Overture Flats offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryers. As well as an array of amenities including, a swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, and conference room. Come visit us today and start living in luxury.