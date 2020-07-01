11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
$
39 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
5 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
550 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Perrin
1700 Columbia St. - 8
1700 Columbia Street, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$585
575 sqft
Washer/Dryer included This Apartment has a great central location, located on the corner of 18th and Columbia St across from Murdock Park! Front-load washer/dryer and w/ walk-in closet . Close to bus line and trolley. Tenant pays only electric. www.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
835 Main St Apt 11
835 Main St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
825 sqft
* No rent until July with approved application and signed 1 year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 6
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
400 N River Rd
400 North River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$797
680 sqft
1 bed 1 bath * Rent $797 * Available 8/8/2020 - 7/31/2021 * Located less than a mile from Purdues campus, Launch offers a quiet community within walking distance of your classes, Wabash Landing shops, and Happy Hollow Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

1 of 4

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
72 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.

Lafayette rents increased slightly over the past month

Lafayette rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lafayette stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $815 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Lafayette's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lafayette, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lafayette rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lafayette, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lafayette is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lafayette's median two-bedroom rent of $815 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lafayette's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lafayette than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lafayette.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

