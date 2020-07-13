AL
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
32 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 Potomac
1407 Potomac Avenue, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
768 sqft
Super Cute 3 Bedroom House with Large Fenced-in Yard! - This home is absolutely adorable! This is perfect for a small family with children and a dog as it features 3 bedrooms and a large fenced-in yard! It is centrally located in Lafayette in a

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
St. Lawrence McAllister
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2000 sqft
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
715 North 4th Street - 8
715 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment Conveniently located right next to Old U.S. 231, this house is close to the main roads and has easy access to the major bus lines that run to Purdue. This home is located just across the bridge in Lafayette.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2107 Central St.
2107 Central Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
816 sqft
Hidden Gem! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath! - 2 bedroom 1 bath house centrally located in Lafayette. There is a basement, fenced in yard, concrete patio and a shed. The home is furnished with a stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
1001 Fannon Dr - 1
1001 Fannon Drive, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse Just minutes from campus and right beside the Bronze Loop bus line, Fannon Townhouses are conveniently located close to Purdue's campus and downtown Lafayette, as well.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2845 Plaza Court
2845 Plaza Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
2845 Plaza Court Available 09/15/20 2 bed 2 bath duplex with washer and dryers. - Open concept 2 bed 2 bath single level apartment with in unit washer and dryer and dishwasher. Application required must pass background check and credit check.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1312 S. 3rd Street
1312 South 3rd Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
1312 S. 3rd Street Available 07/27/20 Great 2 Bedroom Home with Garage and Brand New Privacy Fence - This home features hardwood floors, central air, large yard with brand new privacy fence and 2 car garage with openers.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 6
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
400 N River Rd
400 North River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$797
680 sqft
1 bed 1 bath * Rent $797 * Available 8/8/2020 - 7/31/2021 * Located less than a mile from Purdues campus, Launch offers a quiet community within walking distance of your classes, Wabash Landing shops, and Happy Hollow Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
427 North Chauncey Avenue - 5
427 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$725
300 sqft
Studio Apartment, bathroom remodeled 2014 These studios are a 5 minute walk to Electrical Engineering on a social street just off campus.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 6
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 2
105 East Columbia Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
209 North Street - 1
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$925
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4510 West Wagonwheel Trail
4510 West Wagonwheel Trail, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
936 sqft
Gorgeous Southside Home New Fully Remodeled 3bd/1bth - Charming newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home located on the southside of Lafayette. This home has brand new siding, new floors, and washer dryer hook ups.
Lafayette

July 2020 Lafayette Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lafayette Rent Report. Lafayette rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lafayette rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lafayette rents increased slightly over the past month

Lafayette rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lafayette stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $815 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Lafayette's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lafayette, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lafayette rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lafayette, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lafayette is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lafayette's median two-bedroom rent of $815 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lafayette's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lafayette than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lafayette.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

