Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
$
35 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
529 Wellington Court
529 Wellington Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent! This home offers an amazing open floor plan that is great for entertaining! Enormous living room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Den on the second floor that can be used as an

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Columbian Park
2022 Scott Street
2022 Scott Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2022 Scott Street Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex - This large two bedroom duplex is located just across the street from Columbia Park in Lafayette.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2107 Central St.
2107 Central Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
816 sqft
Hidden Gem! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath! - 2 bedroom 1 bath house centrally located in Lafayette. There is a basement, fenced in yard, concrete patio and a shed. The home is furnished with a stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2845 Plaza Court
2845 Plaza Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
2845 Plaza Court Available 09/15/20 2 bed 2 bath duplex with washer and dryers. - Open concept 2 bed 2 bath single level apartment with in unit washer and dryer and dishwasher. Application required must pass background check and credit check.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1312 S. 3rd Street
1312 South 3rd Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
1312 S. 3rd Street Available 07/27/20 Great 2 Bedroom Home with Garage and Brand New Privacy Fence - This home features hardwood floors, central air, large yard with brand new privacy fence and 2 car garage with openers.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 6
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2800 Linda Lane
2800 Linda Lane, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1833 sqft
Very nice home in West Lafayette schools offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, separate living room and Family room. Large eat-in kitchen and huge laundry room. Large yard and shed for storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
203 Wiggins Street
203 Wiggins Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Modern Luxury duplex townhouses with great near campus location. 4 bedrooms with 4 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms and 2 car garage! Duplex townhouses come with all kitchen features and a deck off of the second floor. Controlled access with alarm.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
71 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$995
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3540-1 Bethel Dr
3540 Bethel Dr, Tippecanoe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 224368 Nice 2 bedroom apartment with 900 sq ft. Large living room with 1 bath near shopping. Recently remodeled with new windows and appliances including W/D.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Northwestern Heights
1705 Summit Dr
1705 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1 bath house near campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bathroom located less than a mile from Purdue's Campus.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwestern Heights
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Roundtable Drive
1529 Roundtable Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
Available 8/1/2020 Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home in West Lafayette. Spacious kitchen with separate dining area. Nice fenced yard with patio. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Roundtable Drive
1405 Roundtable Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with vaulted ceiling in Great room. 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets welcome with $200 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per month.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2324 Fleming Drive
2324 Fleming Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1295 sqft
2324 Fleming Drive Available 08/01/20 Lindberg Village 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home - A lovely family home, equipped with standard kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher as well as a washer and dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
123 Circle Lane Drive
123 Circle Lane Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
4 Bedroom Right Outside West Lafayette - This beautiful four bedroom home is located on the outskirts of West Lafayette.

July 2020 Lafayette Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lafayette Rent Report. Lafayette rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lafayette rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lafayette rents increased slightly over the past month

Lafayette rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lafayette stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $815 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Lafayette's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lafayette, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lafayette rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lafayette, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lafayette is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lafayette's median two-bedroom rent of $815 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lafayette's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lafayette than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lafayette.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

