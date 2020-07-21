All apartments in Johnson County
Find more places like 4352 Mahogany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson County, IN
/
4352 Mahogany Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:57 AM

4352 Mahogany Drive

4352 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4352 Mahogany Drive, Johnson County, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 Mahogany Drive have any available units?
4352 Mahogany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, IN.
Is 4352 Mahogany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4352 Mahogany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 Mahogany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4352 Mahogany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4352 Mahogany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4352 Mahogany Drive offers parking.
Does 4352 Mahogany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 Mahogany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 Mahogany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4352 Mahogany Drive has a pool.
Does 4352 Mahogany Drive have accessible units?
No, 4352 Mahogany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 Mahogany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 Mahogany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4352 Mahogany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4352 Mahogany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBargersville, INFranklin, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INSeymour, INPendleton, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INNew Castle, INTipton, INYorktown, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University