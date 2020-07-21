All apartments in Johnson County
Johnson County, IN
3937 Presidents Lane
3937 Presidents Lane

3937 President's Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3937 President's Lane, Johnson County, IN 46142

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful home in Harrison Crossing. This ranch home offers a wonderful open concept with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and basement. From hardwood floors, to 10' ceilings, to the kitchen with quartz counter tops and a convenient center island there isn't much more you could ask for! The master boasts a beautiful spa like bathtub and many other things to fall in love with. From the little finishes, to the 3rd car garage, to the basement your search for a home is officially over. However, don't delay.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

