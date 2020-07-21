All apartments in Hendricks County
6940 Park Lane
6940 Park Lane

6940 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6940 Park Lane, Hendricks County, IN 46112

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home will be an energy saver!! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 Park Lane have any available units?
6940 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
Is 6940 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6940 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6940 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6940 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 6940 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6940 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6940 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 6940 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6940 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 6940 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6940 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6940 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6940 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
