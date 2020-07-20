1252 Fox Trail Dr E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/20/19 Beautiful/Rare New Palestine Home - Property Id: 133961



One story Ranch in an established New Palestine neighborhood with mature trees. It provides convenient access to our coveted local schools, shops, and the famous Pennsy Trail. The Interior sports beautiful wood features and built-ins. Master contains his and her closets. Its two car attatched garage has a bumpout with work bench. The 16x11 sunroom is an added bonus right off the eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced with a new patio. Ask about additional pricing on storage shed and pet policy. You can't miss this listing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133961p

Property Id 133961



(RLNE5011952)