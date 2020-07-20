All apartments in Hancock County
Find more places like 1252 Fox Trail Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hancock County, IN
/
1252 Fox Trail Dr E
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

1252 Fox Trail Dr E

1252 Fox Trl Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1252 Fox Trl Drive East, Hancock County, IN 46163

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/20/19 Beautiful/Rare New Palestine Home - Property Id: 133961

One story Ranch in an established New Palestine neighborhood with mature trees. It provides convenient access to our coveted local schools, shops, and the famous Pennsy Trail. The Interior sports beautiful wood features and built-ins. Master contains his and her closets. Its two car attatched garage has a bumpout with work bench. The 16x11 sunroom is an added bonus right off the eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced with a new patio. Ask about additional pricing on storage shed and pet policy. You can't miss this listing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133961p
Property Id 133961

(RLNE5011952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E have any available units?
1252 Fox Trail Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hancock County, IN.
What amenities does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E have?
Some of 1252 Fox Trail Dr E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Fox Trail Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Fox Trail Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Fox Trail Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Fox Trail Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Fox Trail Dr E offers parking.
Does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Fox Trail Dr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E have a pool?
No, 1252 Fox Trail Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E have accessible units?
No, 1252 Fox Trail Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Fox Trail Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 Fox Trail Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 Fox Trail Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecrest
601 Madison St
Fortville, IN 46040
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INShelbyville, INFranklin, INNew Castle, IN
Yorktown, INBargersville, INGreensburg, INTipton, INWhitestown, INConnersville, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMartinsville, INMarion, INRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion