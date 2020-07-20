1252 Fox Trail Dr E

Amenities
One story Ranch in an established New Palestine neighborhood with mature trees. It provides convenient access to our coveted local schools, shops, and the famous Pennsy Trail. The Interior sports beautiful wood features and built-ins. Master contains his and her closets. Its two car attatched garage has a bumpout with work bench. The 16x11 sunroom is an added bonus right off the eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced with a new patio. Ask about additional pricing on storage shed and pet policy. You can't miss this listing!
