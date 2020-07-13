Bluestone Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room package receiving accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal trash valet

It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield. At Bluestone you will find professionally landscaped grounds, a gated non-leashed pet park, two beautiful ponds with fountains, a spectacular Community Center offering first class amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, a cyber cafe, business center, theater with lounge and a sparkling outdoor pool with sundeck. Inside your home, class and comfort, go hand in hand. From private home entries, to gourmet kitchens, to glamour baths, Bluestone offers unsurpassed quality and impeccable design.



Situated in quaint Greenfield, Indiana, Bluestone offers unique privacy only minutes away from downtown Indianapolis, major interstate highways, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Call to schedule your tour today.