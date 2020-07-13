All apartments in Greenfield
Bluestone Apartments

210 Flagstone Drive · (317) 676-1576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1323W · Avail. Aug 24

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1311W · Avail. Sep 28

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 1371W · Avail. Aug 19

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1438C · Avail. Jul 30

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 1302C · Avail. Aug 10

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 1375W · Avail. Aug 10

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluestone Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
package receiving
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
trash valet
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources

It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield. At Bluestone you will find professionally landscaped grounds, a gated non-leashed pet park, two beautiful ponds with fountains, a spectacular Community Center offering first class amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, a cyber cafe, business center, theater with lounge and a sparkling outdoor pool with sundeck. Inside your home, class and comfort, go hand in hand. From private home entries, to gourmet kitchens, to glamour baths, Bluestone offers unsurpassed quality and impeccable design.

Situated in quaint Greenfield, Indiana, Bluestone offers unique privacy only minutes away from downtown Indianapolis, major interstate highways, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Call to schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluestone Apartments have any available units?
Bluestone Apartments has 18 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bluestone Apartments have?
Some of Bluestone Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluestone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bluestone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluestone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluestone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bluestone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bluestone Apartments offers parking.
Does Bluestone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bluestone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluestone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bluestone Apartments has a pool.
Does Bluestone Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bluestone Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bluestone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluestone Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bluestone Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bluestone Apartments has units with air conditioning.
