All apartments in Hammond
Find more places like
1632 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hammond, IN
/
1632 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1632 Myrtle Avenue

1632 Myrtle Avenue · (219) 501-5001 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hammond
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1632 Myrtle Avenue, Hammond, IN 46394

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1632 Myrtle Avenue · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom house - Traditional 3 bedroom home in Whiting with an open feel. This gorgeous home is close to the beach and offers a great view of Whiting with its raised back porch. As soon as you walk in, you are welcomed with a closed in porch. Large living room opens right up to the kitchen. Not only do you have 1 full bath at the center of the home but you also have a master suite! Unfinished basement is great for storage. Outside is a fenced backyard and a detached 1 car garage. All this in a prime location near 119th St. in Whiting and just 20 minutes from downtown

Showings are on hold for the time being. Please be sure to check out our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/PZV6IkboeuQ
If you have any questions, please contact kyle@reedercompany.com

Please visit our website to apply today: www.reedercompany.com/vacancies/

QUALIFYING GUIDELINES
1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)
2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS
3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)

INCOME REQUIREMENTS: Minimum household gross monthly income of $3,500

Proof of income with your most recent paycheck stub IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.

APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH OR SELF EMPLOYED (tips included) must show a certified copy of the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.

FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT, letter from employer on letterhead with start date and hourly/salary pay is required.

12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In. *Based on Credit Application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1632 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
1632 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hammond, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
Is 1632 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammond.
Does 1632 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Myrtle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1632 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1632 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1632 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hammond 1 BedroomsHammond 2 BedroomsHammond Apartments with BalconiesHammond Apartments with GymsHammond Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, INOak Lawn, ILWestmont, ILDolton, ILPortage, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INWilmette, ILHarvey, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILBlue Island, ILPark Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILChesterton, INBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College