1632 Myrtle Avenue.

3 bedroom house - Traditional 3 bedroom home in Whiting with an open feel. This gorgeous home is close to the beach and offers a great view of Whiting with its raised back porch. As soon as you walk in, you are welcomed with a closed in porch. Large living room opens right up to the kitchen. Not only do you have 1 full bath at the center of the home but you also have a master suite! Unfinished basement is great for storage. Outside is a fenced backyard and a detached 1 car garage. All this in a prime location near 119th St. in Whiting and just 20 minutes from downtown



Showings are on hold for the time being. Please be sure to check out our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/PZV6IkboeuQ

If you have any questions, please contact kyle@reedercompany.com



Please visit our website to apply today: www.reedercompany.com/vacancies/



QUALIFYING GUIDELINES

1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)

2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS

3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)



INCOME REQUIREMENTS: Minimum household gross monthly income of $3,500



Proof of income with your most recent paycheck stub IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.



APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH OR SELF EMPLOYED (tips included) must show a certified copy of the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.



FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT, letter from employer on letterhead with start date and hourly/salary pay is required.



12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In. *Based on Credit Application.



No Pets Allowed



