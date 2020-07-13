Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill new construction on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance

INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $27,780; Double occupants: Max income of $31,740. Douglas Pointe Apartments is a beautiful gated community conveniently located in Historic Downtown Hammond and directly across the street from the Hammond Police Department. Our clubhouse area offers a newly constructed 24 hour fitness center for our resident use as well as a patio with fire pit and grilling section provided for nice relaxation after a workout!



With professionally landscaped grounds and tree lined streets, our curb appeal is one of the best in Hammond, Indiana!! We have three ponds with fountains that light, clean grounds and plenty parking space throughout the community.



Conveniently located right next door to the US Post Office & the Social Security Administration Office, Douglas Pointe Apartments is approximately 20 minutes away from downtown Chicago and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, hospitals and the Hammond Library. We are also only 2 blocks from the Indiana / Illinois state line and 5 minutes away from I-80/94.