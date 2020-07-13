All apartments in Hammond
Douglas Pointe

5525 Hyles Blvd · (219) 801-7647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN 46320

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5701-2.1 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Douglas Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $27,780; Double occupants: Max income of $31,740. Douglas Pointe Apartments is a beautiful gated community conveniently located in Historic Downtown Hammond and directly across the street from the Hammond Police Department. Our clubhouse area offers a newly constructed 24 hour fitness center for our resident use as well as a patio with fire pit and grilling section provided for nice relaxation after a workout!

With professionally landscaped grounds and tree lined streets, our curb appeal is one of the best in Hammond, Indiana!! We have three ponds with fountains that light, clean grounds and plenty parking space throughout the community.

Conveniently located right next door to the US Post Office & the Social Security Administration Office, Douglas Pointe Apartments is approximately 20 minutes away from downtown Chicago and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, hospitals and the Hammond Library. We are also only 2 blocks from the Indiana / Illinois state line and 5 minutes away from I-80/94.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $8 utility fee for 1 bedroom units (monthly); $12 utility fee for 2 and 3 bedroom units (monthly).
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Douglas Pointe have any available units?
Douglas Pointe has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hammond, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
What amenities does Douglas Pointe have?
Some of Douglas Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Douglas Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Douglas Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Douglas Pointe pet-friendly?
No, Douglas Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammond.
Does Douglas Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Douglas Pointe offers parking.
Does Douglas Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Douglas Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Douglas Pointe have a pool?
No, Douglas Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Douglas Pointe have accessible units?
No, Douglas Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Douglas Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Douglas Pointe has units with dishwashers.
