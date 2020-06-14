167 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN

Say hello to Hammond, Indiana! This laid-back city in Lake County has come a long way since its farming days of the mid-1800s, although you can still get fresh produce and meat here at your local grocery. Today, the city is an affordable place to live in Chicagoland for commuters. It's also a nice retreat for families and retirees looking for more space. Full of history, situated right beside Lake Michigan and packed with nightlife options, Hammond is definitely a place to be. And it's calling your name.

Renting a 1-Bedroom Home in Hammond

Here's an interesting piece of history about Hammond: In 1918, the Hammond Circus Train Wreck left 86 people dead, a tragedy which still stands as one of the worst in U.S. history. This isn't to make you scared about taking the train (it's quite safe today), but rather just to fill you in some intriguing local history. This way, you'll blend right in when you arrive.

Anyway, let's talk about one-bedroom rental houses in Hammond. Here's what you'll pay:

Low : $450-$650

: $450-$650 Average : $650-$800

: $650-$800 High: $800+

Homes typically hover in that average range, unless they're brand new and offer access to a good deal of community amenities. Homes that are priced on the low end are typically older and only offer the basics.

In terms of selection, know one-bedroom rentals in Hammond are mainly either in multi-family dwellings or apartment buildings. Since over 11 percent of homes are one-bedroom units and 38.5 percent of the city rents, you'll have a good deal of choices anytime you scroll through the listings.

Areas of Hammond

The city can be divided into four large sections, which are:

Central Hammond : This area has a good selection of one-bedroom apartments and offers easy access to the Indiana Toll Road. Popular neighborhoods include Jacob's Square, Harrison Park and Glendale Park (a historic district).

: This area has a good selection of one-bedroom apartments and offers easy access to the Indiana Toll Road. Popular neighborhoods include Jacob's Square, Harrison Park and Glendale Park (a historic district). Hessville : Some one-bedroom homes are available in this slice of town, which is near bars, shops and Gibson Woods Nature Preserve.

: Some one-bedroom homes are available in this slice of town, which is near bars, shops and Gibson Woods Nature Preserve. North Hammond : There are a few one-bedroom homes available here. The Robertsdale neighborhood is a good spot to look.

: There are a few one-bedroom homes available here. The Robertsdale neighborhood is a good spot to look. South Hammond: Next to Central Hammond, this is the spot with the most selection for one-bedroom homes. Check neighborhoods like Columbia Center, Woodmar and Indi-Illi Park.

Living Well in Hammond

One-bedroom homes in Hammond suit everyone from young professionals who commute to Chicago to families looking for more space. If you do work in the Windy City, know the South Shore Rail Line provides transportation downtown every day. If you're looking for work locally, know that you have numerous options, especially in education, health care and entertainment (the three main employment industries in town).

When you're not working, you should be playing. While you could go to Chicago to enjoy sites like the Willis Tower and Lincoln Park Zoo, there's plenty to do in Hammond.

See if you can't strike it rich at the Horseshoe Casino. Take a stroll through Purdue University Northwest-Hammond Campus. Watch the birds at Carlson Oxbow Nature Park. And have a feast at El Taco Real. Also, take some time to explore historical sites in Hammond, like the George John Wolf House, Hohman Avenue Commercial Historic District and State Bank of Hammond Building.