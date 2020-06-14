167 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN

Apartment List
Say hello to Hammond, Indiana! This laid-back city in Lake County has come a long way since its farming days of the mid-1800s, although you can still get fresh produce and meat here a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7715 South Shore Drive
7715 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$815
500 sqft
Cozy apartments right near Lake Michigan. Some utilities paid. Fully equipped kitchens. Laundry center on site. Minutes from Rainbow Beach Park and the sand. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7440 S Phillips Ave
7440 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly South Shore apartments with many amenities. Hardwood floors, free heat, dining rooms and free Wi-Fi add comfort. Just off 75th and Yates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Chicago
5 Units Available
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
525 sqft
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8200 S Exchange Ave 6SW
8200 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
NICE ONE BED IN SOUTH SHORE AREA - Property Id: 300089 Nice one bed and one bath in South Shore neighborhood: - Beautiful hardwood finished floors with new appliances - Street parking is available - Located across from a convenience store and

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
1725 E 79th St
1725 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
HUGE, 1BED LAUNDRY IN UNIT - Property Id: 297298 Updated Kitchen & Bath Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space Hardwood Floors Central A/C & Heat LAUNDRY IN BUILDING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
7910 S Ridgeland Ave
7910 S Ridgeland Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM IN CHATHAM - Property Id: 295225 Spacious - 1 BEDROOM In The Chatham Area $500 In Fee - 550 credit score - Income must be 3x the rent - No Evictions- No Bankruptcies HEAT INCLUDED! Call Sandra @ Dreamspot Realty (708)654-6741 for

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7733 S SOUTH SHORE DRIVE
7733 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
COZY 1 BDRM IN SOUTH SHORE - Property Id: 294424 SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM IN SOUTH SHORE. ENJOY THE HARDWOOD FLOORS, INCLUDED AMENITIES AND APPLIANCES. APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: NET INCOME 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7822 S Shore Dr A2
7822 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
TRENDY SOUTH SHORE 1 BEDROOM- RENT SPECIAL!! - Property Id: 284597 Come home & relax in this Brand new rehab - 1 BEDROOM unit featuring: *updated kitchen & bathroom *hardwood floors *plenty of storage -natural light -close to transportation,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7824 S Shore Dr
7824 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
CURRENT RENT SPECIAL- SOUTH SHORE 1 BEDROOM! - Property Id: 284598 You've got to see to believe this cozy & relaxing updated - 1 BEDROOM in historic South Shore! featuring: *rehabbed kitchen & bathroom *hardwood floors *lots of storage -close to

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7447 S South Shore Dr
7447 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$909
South Shore 1br with heat and A/C included! - Property Id: 200229 South Shore area 1br in high rise building features: - spacious bedroom - lots of closet space - separate large living area - kitchen with passthrough window - depending on the

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
1723 E 79th St 202
1723 East 79th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
SPACIOUS SOUTH SHORE 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 283737 IT'S MOVING SEASON! Here we have a SPACIOUS 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in South Shore area. Clean finish, polished hardwood flooring, much closet space, large bay windows and ready for move in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7337 South South Shore Drive
7337 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
This is a stunning location with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan as far as the eyes can see from both the kitchen, bedroom, and living room, its BEAUTIFUL.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7203 S Yates Blvd Unit 4A
7203 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath in South Shore! (1 Month Free, Call for Details) - Recently rehabbed 1bed/1bath in South Shore. Features refinished hardwood floors, new tile in kitchen, new windows, large bedroom and closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.
Results within 10 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hyde Park
14 Units Available
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
611 sqft
With gorgeous views of the city skyline, 5550 S. Dorchester is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
12 Units Available
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
354 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
6 Units Available
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
601 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
18 Units Available
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
701 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
520 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kenwood
2 Units Available
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
400 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site courtyard during free time. Near CTA Red and Green lines. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Close to Oakwood-41st Street Beach.

Hammond City Guide

Say hello to Hammond, Indiana! This laid-back city in Lake County has come a long way since its farming days of the mid-1800s, although you can still get fresh produce and meat here at your local grocery. Today, the city is an affordable place to live in Chicagoland for commuters. It's also a nice retreat for families and retirees looking for more space. Full of history, situated right beside Lake Michigan and packed with nightlife options, Hammond is definitely a place to be. And it's calling y

View full City Guide

Say hello to Hammond, Indiana! This laid-back city in Lake County has come a long way since its farming days of the mid-1800s, although you can still get fresh produce and meat here at your local grocery. Today, the city is an affordable place to live in Chicagoland for commuters. It's also a nice retreat for families and retirees looking for more space. Full of history, situated right beside Lake Michigan and packed with nightlife options, Hammond is definitely a place to be. And it's calling your name.

Renting a 1-Bedroom Home in Hammond

Here's an interesting piece of history about Hammond: In 1918, the Hammond Circus Train Wreck left 86 people dead, a tragedy which still stands as one of the worst in U.S. history. This isn't to make you scared about taking the train (it's quite safe today), but rather just to fill you in some intriguing local history. This way, you'll blend right in when you arrive.

Anyway, let's talk about one-bedroom rental houses in Hammond. Here's what you'll pay:

  • Low: $450-$650
  • Average: $650-$800
  • High: $800+

Homes typically hover in that average range, unless they're brand new and offer access to a good deal of community amenities. Homes that are priced on the low end are typically older and only offer the basics.

In terms of selection, know one-bedroom rentals in Hammond are mainly either in multi-family dwellings or apartment buildings. Since over 11 percent of homes are one-bedroom units and 38.5 percent of the city rents, you'll have a good deal of choices anytime you scroll through the listings.

Areas of Hammond

The city can be divided into four large sections, which are:

  • Central Hammond: This area has a good selection of one-bedroom apartments and offers easy access to the Indiana Toll Road. Popular neighborhoods include Jacob's Square, Harrison Park and Glendale Park (a historic district).
  • Hessville: Some one-bedroom homes are available in this slice of town, which is near bars, shops and Gibson Woods Nature Preserve.
  • North Hammond: There are a few one-bedroom homes available here. The Robertsdale neighborhood is a good spot to look.
  • South Hammond: Next to Central Hammond, this is the spot with the most selection for one-bedroom homes. Check neighborhoods like Columbia Center, Woodmar and Indi-Illi Park.

Living Well in Hammond

One-bedroom homes in Hammond suit everyone from young professionals who commute to Chicago to families looking for more space. If you do work in the Windy City, know the South Shore Rail Line provides transportation downtown every day. If you're looking for work locally, know that you have numerous options, especially in education, health care and entertainment (the three main employment industries in town).

When you're not working, you should be playing. While you could go to Chicago to enjoy sites like the Willis Tower and Lincoln Park Zoo, there's plenty to do in Hammond.

See if you can't strike it rich at the Horseshoe Casino. Take a stroll through Purdue University Northwest-Hammond Campus. Watch the birds at Carlson Oxbow Nature Park. And have a feast at El Taco Real. Also, take some time to explore historical sites in Hammond, like the George John Wolf House, Hohman Avenue Commercial Historic District and State Bank of Hammond Building.

June 2020 Hammond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hammond Rent Report. Hammond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hammond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hammond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hammond Rent Report. Hammond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hammond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hammond rents held steady over the past month

Hammond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hammond stand at $848 for a one-bedroom apartment and $997 for a two-bedroom. Hammond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hammond, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Hammond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hammond, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hammond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.4% in Indianapolis.
    • Hammond's median two-bedroom rent of $997 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Hammond.
    • While Hammond's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hammond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hammond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

