Greenwood, IN
847 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

847 Riverside Drive

847 Riverside Drive · (317) 576-2911
Location

847 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN 46142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. Carport, storage shed and front porch. No A/C. Window units provided. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Riverside Drive have any available units?
847 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 847 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
847 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 847 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 847 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 847 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 847 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 847 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 847 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 847 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 847 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
