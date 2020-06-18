847 Riverside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. Carport, storage shed and front porch. No A/C. Window units provided. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.