All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 573 Cembra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
573 Cembra Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

573 Cembra Drive

573 Cembra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

573 Cembra, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Two bedroom in the popular neighborhood of Village Pines Of Greenwood. This home is convenient to shops, schools, and freeways. Home has lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and large dining room on the lower level. New carpet throughout upstairs with perfect split floor plan for families or roommates. Full size Washer & Dryer. Fully Fenced private Backyard. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available 1/2/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Cembra Drive have any available units?
573 Cembra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 573 Cembra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
573 Cembra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Cembra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 Cembra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 573 Cembra Drive offer parking?
No, 573 Cembra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 573 Cembra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 573 Cembra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Cembra Drive have a pool?
No, 573 Cembra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 573 Cembra Drive have accessible units?
No, 573 Cembra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Cembra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 Cembra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Cembra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 Cembra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University