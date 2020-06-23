573 Cembra Drive

Amenities

Cozy Two bedroom in the popular neighborhood of Village Pines Of Greenwood. This home is convenient to shops, schools, and freeways. Home has lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and large dining room on the lower level. New carpet throughout upstairs with perfect split floor plan for families or roommates. Full size Washer & Dryer. Fully Fenced private Backyard. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available 1/2/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.