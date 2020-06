Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

The Greenwood home you've been dreaming of! Gorgeous 3BR/1BA all-brick ranch on huge half acre lot. This beautiful space has everything you need in a great home - large spacious open concept kitchen and living area with fireplace, extra large fenced in backyard and oversized two car garage. Stainless steel appliances and updated bath. Large utility room/pantry with laundry hookup. Schedule your self-guided showing today!

