1378 Westridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1378 Westridge Court

1378 Westridge · No Longer Available
Location

1378 Westridge, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/2bath,1300 sq ft; Freshly painted, clean, split floor plan. Home comes w.side by side refrig w/ice maker. Amana Elec Range w.Conv Oven, Microwave. Eat in kitchen. Washer & Dryer +water softener. Lots of closets & pantry space. Oversized garage w.light weight attic storage. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & great room. Master has double sinks + walk-in closet. Built on masonry crawl. Quiet HVAC system in garage. Wood deck off of great room. Small yard, easy to care to maintain. $50 application fee per adult for background check and will credit on first month rent if approved. $1150 security deposit. NO smoking inside or out. No Pets! Near SR 135 and Main St, CCG, Meijer, Menards, stores & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

