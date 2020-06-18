1378 Westridge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3BR/2bath,1300 sq ft; Freshly painted, clean, split floor plan. Home comes w.side by side refrig w/ice maker. Amana Elec Range w.Conv Oven, Microwave. Eat in kitchen. Washer & Dryer +water softener. Lots of closets & pantry space. Oversized garage w.light weight attic storage. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & great room. Master has double sinks + walk-in closet. Built on masonry crawl. Quiet HVAC system in garage. Wood deck off of great room. Small yard, easy to care to maintain. $50 application fee per adult for background check and will credit on first month rent if approved. $1150 security deposit. NO smoking inside or out. No Pets! Near SR 135 and Main St, CCG, Meijer, Menards, stores & restaurants.