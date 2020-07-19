All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1225 Palo Vista Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1225 Palo Vista Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 Palo Vista Road

1225 Palo Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1225 Palo Vista Road, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental Opportunity in a very convenient neighborhood! Located on a large corner lot in the Lago Vista Neighborhood, adjacent to the Golf Course, just South of hole #10 and you have easy access to the course. A spacious entryway welcomes you into this home. The 3 bed, 2 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, newer cabinets & a breakfast bar. The living room has a fabulous wood burning fireplace, bamboo flooring, cathedral ceiling & built-in bookshelves. The master bedroom suite has an updated bathroom with 2 large closets. The spacious backyard has beautiful trees & a welcoming deck, perfect for entertaining! Easy access to nearby restaurants, entertainment, coffee, shopping & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Palo Vista Road have any available units?
1225 Palo Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Palo Vista Road have?
Some of 1225 Palo Vista Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Palo Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Palo Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Palo Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Palo Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1225 Palo Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Palo Vista Road offers parking.
Does 1225 Palo Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Palo Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Palo Vista Road have a pool?
No, 1225 Palo Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Palo Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 1225 Palo Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Palo Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Palo Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University