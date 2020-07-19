1183 Odell Lane

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Are you looking for a home with a 2 car attached garage, beautiful fireplace accent, separate bathroom in the master suite, a huge kitchen for the cook of the home, a privacy fenced in back yard, and space galore?? Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has so many extras to list, but we will save the excitement for you to see for yourself! This is a new listing and this home will not last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.