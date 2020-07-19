All apartments in Greenwood
1183 Odell Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

1183 Odell Lane

1183 Odell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1183 Odell Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Are you looking for a home with a 2 car attached garage, beautiful fireplace accent, separate bathroom in the master suite, a huge kitchen for the cook of the home, a privacy fenced in back yard, and space galore?? Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has so many extras to list, but we will save the excitement for you to see for yourself! This is a new listing and this home will not last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 Odell Lane have any available units?
1183 Odell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1183 Odell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1183 Odell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 Odell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1183 Odell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1183 Odell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1183 Odell Lane offers parking.
Does 1183 Odell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1183 Odell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 Odell Lane have a pool?
No, 1183 Odell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1183 Odell Lane have accessible units?
No, 1183 Odell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 Odell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1183 Odell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1183 Odell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1183 Odell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
