818 Runnymede Drive

Amenities
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This massive 3 bedroom is ready for you to move in today!! Home has large closets in every room along with a loft in the upstairs. Home has beautiful carpet, neutral paint, and gorgeous granite counters along with a stainless steel kitchen appliance package. Lots of room to spread out. This home will not last long!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.