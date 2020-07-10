All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

818 Runnymede Drive

818 Runnymede Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 Runnymede Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This massive 3 bedroom is ready for you to move in today!! Home has large closets in every room along with a loft in the upstairs. Home has beautiful carpet, neutral paint, and gorgeous granite counters along with a stainless steel kitchen appliance package. Lots of room to spread out. This home will not last long!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Runnymede Drive have any available units?
818 Runnymede Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 818 Runnymede Drive have?
Some of 818 Runnymede Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Runnymede Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Runnymede Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Runnymede Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Runnymede Drive is pet friendly.
Does 818 Runnymede Drive offer parking?
No, 818 Runnymede Drive does not offer parking.
Does 818 Runnymede Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Runnymede Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Runnymede Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Runnymede Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Runnymede Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Runnymede Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Runnymede Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Runnymede Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Runnymede Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Runnymede Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

