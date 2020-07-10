407 East Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in historic Greenfield. This newly remodeled home offers a very large family room and a spacious kitchen. New hard wood floors and fresh paint throughout. Off street parking is available. Stove & refrigerator included. Great location close to downtown Greenfield with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more. This one won't last long. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.