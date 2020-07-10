All apartments in Greenfield
407 East Main Street
407 East Main Street

407 E Main St · No Longer Available
Location

407 E Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in historic Greenfield. This newly remodeled home offers a very large family room and a spacious kitchen. New hard wood floors and fresh paint throughout. Off street parking is available. Stove & refrigerator included. Great location close to downtown Greenfield with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more. This one won't last long. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 East Main Street have any available units?
407 East Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 407 East Main Street have?
Some of 407 East Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 East Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 East Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 East Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 407 East Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 East Main Street offers parking.
Does 407 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 407 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 407 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

