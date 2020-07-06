All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:22 AM

154 Thistle Wood Drive

154 Thistle Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

154 Thistle Wood Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136056

Open concept with large rooms and large open kitchen! Stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Large fenced in backyard. Easy access to I-40 for quick commutes!

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Carpet,Cats ok,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Garage,Walk-in closets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Thistle Wood Drive have any available units?
154 Thistle Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 154 Thistle Wood Drive have?
Some of 154 Thistle Wood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Thistle Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
154 Thistle Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Thistle Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Thistle Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 154 Thistle Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 154 Thistle Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 154 Thistle Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Thistle Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Thistle Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 154 Thistle Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 154 Thistle Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 154 Thistle Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Thistle Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Thistle Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Thistle Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Thistle Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

