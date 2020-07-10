All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

1327 Jasmine Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this charming home located in Greenfield, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,150 sq ft of comfortable living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, fireplace, a kitchen with white appliances, large closets, extra storage, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1327 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 1327 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 1327 Jasmine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Jasmine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1327 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Jasmine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Jasmine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Jasmine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

