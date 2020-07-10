All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 870 Gondola Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
870 Gondola Run
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:14 PM

870 Gondola Run

870 Gondola Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

870 Gondola Run, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Gondola Run have any available units?
870 Gondola Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 870 Gondola Run currently offering any rent specials?
870 Gondola Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Gondola Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Gondola Run is pet friendly.
Does 870 Gondola Run offer parking?
Yes, 870 Gondola Run offers parking.
Does 870 Gondola Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Gondola Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Gondola Run have a pool?
Yes, 870 Gondola Run has a pool.
Does 870 Gondola Run have accessible units?
No, 870 Gondola Run does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Gondola Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Gondola Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Gondola Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Gondola Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with GarageGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis