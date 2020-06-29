Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM
9852 Parkshore Dr
9852 Parkshore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9852 Parkshore Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Auburn Springs 5 BR 3 Bath - Property Id: 263831
Gorgeous 5 BR 3Bath home in family friendly neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263831
Property Id 263831
(RLNE5710963)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9852 Parkshore Dr have any available units?
9852 Parkshore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fishers, IN
.
What amenities does 9852 Parkshore Dr have?
Some of 9852 Parkshore Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9852 Parkshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9852 Parkshore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9852 Parkshore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9852 Parkshore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9852 Parkshore Dr offer parking?
No, 9852 Parkshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9852 Parkshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9852 Parkshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9852 Parkshore Dr have a pool?
No, 9852 Parkshore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9852 Parkshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 9852 Parkshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9852 Parkshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9852 Parkshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9852 Parkshore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9852 Parkshore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
