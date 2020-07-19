9525 Brigantine Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This immaculate home is a must See! Home is on a cul-de-sac in popular Masthead off 79th & Fall Creek Road. Walking distance to Geist Reservoir and numerous trails. Home features a beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master suite on main floor with walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Large great room with built-in bookshelves and a woodburning fireplace. Amazing outdoor space with a stone chimney fireplace, patio and fenced-in yard. Pets Negotiable! A Must See!

