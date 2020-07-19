All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 9525 Brigantine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
9525 Brigantine Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9525 Brigantine Court

9525 Brigantine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9525 Brigantine Court, Fishers, IN 46256
Geist

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This immaculate home is a must See! Home is on a cul-de-sac in popular Masthead off 79th & Fall Creek Road. Walking distance to Geist Reservoir and numerous trails. Home features a beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master suite on main floor with walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Large great room with built-in bookshelves and a woodburning fireplace. Amazing outdoor space with a stone chimney fireplace, patio and fenced-in yard. Pets Negotiable! A Must See!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 Brigantine Court have any available units?
9525 Brigantine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9525 Brigantine Court have?
Some of 9525 Brigantine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 Brigantine Court currently offering any rent specials?
9525 Brigantine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 Brigantine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9525 Brigantine Court is pet friendly.
Does 9525 Brigantine Court offer parking?
No, 9525 Brigantine Court does not offer parking.
Does 9525 Brigantine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9525 Brigantine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 Brigantine Court have a pool?
No, 9525 Brigantine Court does not have a pool.
Does 9525 Brigantine Court have accessible units?
No, 9525 Brigantine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 Brigantine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9525 Brigantine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 Brigantine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9525 Brigantine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers Apartments with BalconiesFishers Apartments with Gyms
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis