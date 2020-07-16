9301 Maryland Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This amazing 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath home is in a Great Location On A Cul De Sac In Fishers. The Home Is Super Clean, Modern, Updated, And will be ready for move in September. You Will Fall In Love With The Cathedral Ceilings, The Walk-In Closets, Lovely Fireplace, And A 2 Car Garage. The Fenced In Backyard Is A Place You Will Love To Spend Time With Family And Friends. Smoke free and pet free house in excellent condition and just minutes away from Lantern elementary school. Close to Ikea, golf course, and quick access to I-69, the Yard, and minutes from downtown Fishers. Quiet and friendly neighborhood. Large fenced backyard

with beautiful sunroom.