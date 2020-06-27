8496 Blacksmith Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open Concept Fishers 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch home located just 2 Blocks south of Downtown Fishers. Great Room offers Cathedral Ceilings and Fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar overlooks the Great Room, as well as opens directly to Backyard Patio. Master Bedroom offers deluxe Bathroom with Dual Vanities, Garden Tub and separate Walk In Shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice in size. Fully Fenced in Backyard offers a Patio. Walk to everything downtown Fishers and the ever expanding Nickel Plate District.