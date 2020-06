Amenities

TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Fishers Townhome FOR RENT! A joy to be in from the tiled entry all the way to Master suite with vaulted ceiling. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings. Kitchen boast island, double ovens & all appliances. Custom finished fireplace in Great Room a perfect compliment to this beautiful home. Lower level Den makes a great work space!