6555 Quail Run

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

3 Bdrm 2 Bath Fishers Home! - Don't miss this special 3 bedroom & 2 full bath ranch Fishers' popular Wildwood Estates. Great room with woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and skylights. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and plant shelves. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private master bathroom. All closets feature convenient built-ins. Finished 2 car garage. Private, fenced backyard with patio area and mini barn for extra storage. Great location just east of Carmel, and North of Castleton.



(RLNE4829319)