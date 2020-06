Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Lovely townhouse with 2-3BR/2 full & 2 half bathrooms for rent in Fishers! New carpet, paint & other updates! Sleek wood style laminate flooring on the main level in the living room with fireplace & open kitchen. Upstairs has 2 master suites with vaulted ceilings & updated private baths. Lower level has laundry room & family room that could be used as the 3rd bedroom, with a walkout to a deck that overlooks a serene water view. 1 car attached garage and guest parking spots. Fantastic location in Hamilton SE schools near shopping, dining & super quick access to I-465 & I-69. This is the low maintenance rental of your dreams!