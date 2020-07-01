15178 Clove Hitch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Centex Princeton open floorplan home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and a short walk to the pool. Access to Geist Reservoir less than 100 ft. Home can either be 4BR+Office or 5BR. Impressive 2 sty family room with gas fireplace! Laundry room and bar seating, custom eat in kitchen w/ all the upgrades including custom counters, SS appl, and maple cabinets. Full fin bsmt. MB suite with jetted tub and custom glass/tile shower! Pets with approval 25/mo per pet + 300 non-refundable deposit.