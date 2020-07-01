All apartments in Fishers
15178 Clove Hitch Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:36 PM

15178 Clove Hitch Court

15178 Clove Hitch Court · No Longer Available
Fishers
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

15178 Clove Hitch Court, Fishers, IN 46040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Centex Princeton open floorplan home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and a short walk to the pool. Access to Geist Reservoir less than 100 ft. Home can either be 4BR+Office or 5BR. Impressive 2 sty family room with gas fireplace! Laundry room and bar seating, custom eat in kitchen w/ all the upgrades including custom counters, SS appl, and maple cabinets. Full fin bsmt. MB suite with jetted tub and custom glass/tile shower! Pets with approval 25/mo per pet + 300 non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15178 Clove Hitch Court have any available units?
15178 Clove Hitch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 15178 Clove Hitch Court have?
Some of 15178 Clove Hitch Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15178 Clove Hitch Court currently offering any rent specials?
15178 Clove Hitch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15178 Clove Hitch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15178 Clove Hitch Court is pet friendly.
Does 15178 Clove Hitch Court offer parking?
No, 15178 Clove Hitch Court does not offer parking.
Does 15178 Clove Hitch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15178 Clove Hitch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15178 Clove Hitch Court have a pool?
Yes, 15178 Clove Hitch Court has a pool.
Does 15178 Clove Hitch Court have accessible units?
No, 15178 Clove Hitch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15178 Clove Hitch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15178 Clove Hitch Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15178 Clove Hitch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15178 Clove Hitch Court does not have units with air conditioning.

