14905 Dennison Drive

Immaculate home ready to move in!! Available for rent June 16th!!. !! Home features 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage,and finished basement. Open floorplan w /Formal dining, open family room w/ fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counters, 42" cabinets & full Hardwood on main level along with lots of storage w/ center island w/ pantry, & brkfst rm. Kitchen opens up to a large deck . Main level study/office and 5th bedroom w/ full bath. 4 Bedrooms Upstairs w/2 full baths and a loft. Master BR suite w/a deluxe bath, dual sinks and w/I closet. Upstairs laundry. Finished basement for entertainment. Close to highway access, shopping,dining with award wining Hamilton Southeastern schools. Neighborhood amenities include Pool, playground.