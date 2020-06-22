All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 14905 Dennison Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
14905 Dennison Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

14905 Dennison Drive

14905 Dennison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14905 Dennison Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate home ready to move in!! Available for rent June 16th!!. !! Home features 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage,and finished basement. Open floorplan w /Formal dining, open family room w/ fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counters, 42" cabinets & full Hardwood on main level along with lots of storage w/ center island w/ pantry, & brkfst rm. Kitchen opens up to a large deck . Main level study/office and 5th bedroom w/ full bath. 4 Bedrooms Upstairs w/2 full baths and a loft. Master BR suite w/a deluxe bath, dual sinks and w/I closet. Upstairs laundry. Finished basement for entertainment. Close to highway access, shopping,dining with award wining Hamilton Southeastern schools. Neighborhood amenities include Pool, playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14905 Dennison Drive have any available units?
14905 Dennison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14905 Dennison Drive have?
Some of 14905 Dennison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14905 Dennison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14905 Dennison Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14905 Dennison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14905 Dennison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 14905 Dennison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14905 Dennison Drive does offer parking.
Does 14905 Dennison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14905 Dennison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14905 Dennison Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14905 Dennison Drive has a pool.
Does 14905 Dennison Drive have accessible units?
No, 14905 Dennison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14905 Dennison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14905 Dennison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14905 Dennison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14905 Dennison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis