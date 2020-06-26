14668 Hinton Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enjoy this newer 4 bedroom home built by Pulte in Avalon of Fishers! The Baldwin floorplan offers an expanded foyer, drop zone/mud room, ample amounts of storage, a huge open floor layout in the living space, built-in office area off the kitchen, expansive kitchen island along with huge walk-in pantry, gas burning fireplace in great room, flex space, laundry room and loft on the 2nd floor, along with a spacious master bdrm, bath, & walk-in closet. Neighborhood offers too many amenities to list! TO APPLY: GO TO WWW.BRYANTCO.MANAGEBUILDING.COM. Application Fee is $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple. S