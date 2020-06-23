All apartments in Fishers
14216 Country Breeze Lane
14216 Country Breeze Lane

14216 Country Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14216 Country Breeze Lane, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,900 sf home is located in Fishers, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14216 Country Breeze Lane have any available units?
14216 Country Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14216 Country Breeze Lane have?
Some of 14216 Country Breeze Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14216 Country Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14216 Country Breeze Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14216 Country Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14216 Country Breeze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14216 Country Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14216 Country Breeze Lane does offer parking.
Does 14216 Country Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14216 Country Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14216 Country Breeze Lane have a pool?
No, 14216 Country Breeze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14216 Country Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 14216 Country Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14216 Country Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14216 Country Breeze Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14216 Country Breeze Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14216 Country Breeze Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
