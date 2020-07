Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully built brand new home in the pristine Fishers neighborhood of Saxony. Sporting 3 Bedrooms and 3 in a half baths on 3 stories this new home will not disappointment. Open floor plan, laundry on the second floor, bonus room with half bath on third floor. Don't miss out and schedule your preview today.