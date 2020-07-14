13045 Lockburn Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a new home to spend the holidays? Don't miss this recently renovated 4 Bedroom 2.5 in fishers. This home has all new carpet, hardwood floors, paint and much more. This home sits on a large corner lot fully fenced in. Large vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light. Formal dining room, additional living room, and office space. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size washer & dryer. All bedrooms upstairs. Wonderful master suite with ensuite master bath with garden tub. Additional bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Enjoy the deck with a screened in gazebo. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult.

Don't wait call 317-900-4161 today to set up a showing on this amazing home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 11/25/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.