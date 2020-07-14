All apartments in Fishers
13045 Lockburn Place

Location

13045 Lockburn Place, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a new home to spend the holidays? Don't miss this recently renovated 4 Bedroom 2.5 in fishers. This home has all new carpet, hardwood floors, paint and much more. This home sits on a large corner lot fully fenced in. Large vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light. Formal dining room, additional living room, and office space. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size washer & dryer. All bedrooms upstairs. Wonderful master suite with ensuite master bath with garden tub. Additional bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Enjoy the deck with a screened in gazebo. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult.
Don't wait call 317-900-4161 today to set up a showing on this amazing home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 11/25/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13045 Lockburn Place have any available units?
13045 Lockburn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13045 Lockburn Place have?
Some of 13045 Lockburn Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13045 Lockburn Place currently offering any rent specials?
13045 Lockburn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13045 Lockburn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13045 Lockburn Place is pet friendly.
Does 13045 Lockburn Place offer parking?
No, 13045 Lockburn Place does not offer parking.
Does 13045 Lockburn Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13045 Lockburn Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13045 Lockburn Place have a pool?
No, 13045 Lockburn Place does not have a pool.
Does 13045 Lockburn Place have accessible units?
No, 13045 Lockburn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13045 Lockburn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13045 Lockburn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13045 Lockburn Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13045 Lockburn Place does not have units with air conditioning.
