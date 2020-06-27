All apartments in Fishers
Fishers, IN
12932 Courage Crossing
12932 Courage Crossing

12932 Courage Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

12932 Courage Crossing, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This nice 2-Story is located in Brooks Chase off 131st & Olio, minutes to I-69, Saxony Beach and Hamilton Town Center. Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus a loft with a large eat-in kitchen including all appliances. The Master includes a garden tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. Hamilton Southeastern Schools! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12932 Courage Crossing have any available units?
12932 Courage Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
Is 12932 Courage Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
12932 Courage Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12932 Courage Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 12932 Courage Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 12932 Courage Crossing offer parking?
No, 12932 Courage Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 12932 Courage Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12932 Courage Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12932 Courage Crossing have a pool?
No, 12932 Courage Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 12932 Courage Crossing have accessible units?
No, 12932 Courage Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 12932 Courage Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 12932 Courage Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12932 Courage Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 12932 Courage Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
