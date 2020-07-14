All apartments in Fishers
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

12836 Rotterdam Road

12836 Rotterdam Road · No Longer Available
Location

12836 Rotterdam Road, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Everyone stop and show this home to your clients. Also listed for Lease. This is a wonderful home in Fishers, it's close to HSE High School & elementary schools. This is a wonderful home in a great neighborhood. It has newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. There is a main floor office or you could use it as a bedroom, no closet. A formal den when you first walk into this great home. Dark laminate wood flooring in the family room & kitchen. Kitchen back splash matches the flooring and cabinets perfectly. First floor has an open floor plan. Upstairs laundry room saves from having to carry laundry up/down stairs. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet,double vanity. This home is ready for your clients! Take a look, you won't regret it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12836 Rotterdam Road have any available units?
12836 Rotterdam Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12836 Rotterdam Road have?
Some of 12836 Rotterdam Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12836 Rotterdam Road currently offering any rent specials?
12836 Rotterdam Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12836 Rotterdam Road pet-friendly?
No, 12836 Rotterdam Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12836 Rotterdam Road offer parking?
Yes, 12836 Rotterdam Road offers parking.
Does 12836 Rotterdam Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12836 Rotterdam Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12836 Rotterdam Road have a pool?
Yes, 12836 Rotterdam Road has a pool.
Does 12836 Rotterdam Road have accessible units?
No, 12836 Rotterdam Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12836 Rotterdam Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12836 Rotterdam Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12836 Rotterdam Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12836 Rotterdam Road does not have units with air conditioning.
