12836 Rotterdam Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Everyone stop and show this home to your clients. Also listed for Lease. This is a wonderful home in Fishers, it's close to HSE High School & elementary schools. This is a wonderful home in a great neighborhood. It has newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. There is a main floor office or you could use it as a bedroom, no closet. A formal den when you first walk into this great home. Dark laminate wood flooring in the family room & kitchen. Kitchen back splash matches the flooring and cabinets perfectly. First floor has an open floor plan. Upstairs laundry room saves from having to carry laundry up/down stairs. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet,double vanity. This home is ready for your clients! Take a look, you won't regret it!