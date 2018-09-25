12672 Eliston Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedrooms with loft and 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment. Updated kitchen with center island with breakfast bar, breakfast nook. Dining area & great room on main level with fireplace. Master suite with vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom and a open loft upstairs with full bath. Lower level can be used as office/entertainment area.Washer dryer included. Prime location, close to Hamilton Towne Center, shopping, restaurants, I-69, hospitals and HSE schools.