Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

12672 Eliston Lane

12672 Elston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12672 Elston Lane, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedrooms with loft and 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment. Updated kitchen with center island with breakfast bar, breakfast nook. Dining area & great room on main level with fireplace. Master suite with vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom and a open loft upstairs with full bath. Lower level can be used as office/entertainment area.Washer dryer included. Prime location, close to Hamilton Towne Center, shopping, restaurants, I-69, hospitals and HSE schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12672 Eliston Lane have any available units?
12672 Eliston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12672 Eliston Lane have?
Some of 12672 Eliston Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12672 Eliston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12672 Eliston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12672 Eliston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12672 Eliston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12672 Eliston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12672 Eliston Lane offers parking.
Does 12672 Eliston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12672 Eliston Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12672 Eliston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12672 Eliston Lane has a pool.
Does 12672 Eliston Lane have accessible units?
No, 12672 Eliston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12672 Eliston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12672 Eliston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12672 Eliston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12672 Eliston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
