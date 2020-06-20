12649 Hamsel Lane

Amenities

This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in neutral decor, features hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, eat-in kitchen and separate dining area. The large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, master bathroom offers double sink vanity and shower. Two more bedrooms are good size share full bathroom with bathtub. Finished area in lower level could be used for office or Home Gym, also ideal for Entertainment. Oversized two car garage has the additional space for storage. Minutes from the major interstates (including I69), shopping in Fisher town center. Quiet and nice neighborhood with pool, tennis, basketball courts and trail. NO PETS. PRE-QUALIFICATION IS REQUESTED, TAKES AROUND 7 DAYS. MINIMUM IS ONE YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT. If you will see this house on the Craigslist - it is a scam.