Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:27 PM

12649 Hamsel Lane

12649 Hamsel Lane · (260) 409-2803
Location

12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1997 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in neutral decor, features hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, eat-in kitchen and separate dining area. The large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, master bathroom offers double sink vanity and shower. Two more bedrooms are good size share full bathroom with bathtub. Finished area in lower level could be used for office or Home Gym, also ideal for Entertainment. Oversized two car garage has the additional space for storage. Minutes from the major interstates (including I69), shopping in Fisher town center. Quiet and nice neighborhood with pool, tennis, basketball courts and trail. NO PETS. PRE-QUALIFICATION IS REQUESTED, TAKES AROUND 7 DAYS. MINIMUM IS ONE YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT. If you will see this house on the Craigslist - it is a scam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12649 Hamsel Lane have any available units?
12649 Hamsel Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12649 Hamsel Lane have?
Some of 12649 Hamsel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12649 Hamsel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12649 Hamsel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12649 Hamsel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12649 Hamsel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12649 Hamsel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12649 Hamsel Lane does offer parking.
Does 12649 Hamsel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12649 Hamsel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12649 Hamsel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12649 Hamsel Lane has a pool.
Does 12649 Hamsel Lane have accessible units?
No, 12649 Hamsel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12649 Hamsel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12649 Hamsel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12649 Hamsel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12649 Hamsel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
