12632 Endurance Dr

Nicely Updated Home Located In The Much Sought After Town Of Fishers, Just Minutes To Htc, Saxony Beach, Great Schools And Hospitals. This Two-Story Home Features A Large Family Room That Opens Into The Breakfast Room And Spacious Kitchen W/Pantry, Ss Appliances That Stay And Tile Backsplash. Huge Master Suite With Full Master Bath, Garden Tub/Shower And Large Walk-In Closet. Both Additional Bedrooms Also Have Walk-In Closets. Other Features Include New Carpet, Main-Level Laundry Room, 2-Car Attached Garage, Easy To Access Mechanical Closet, Low Maintenance Exterior W/Fenced Side Yard And Large Front Porch. Centrally Located And Just Minutes To The Interstate! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, USA

Phone: +1 317-795-0278