12472 Buccaneers Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious home available now, in popular The Bristols in Fishers. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath features a 2 story entrance into the huge living space. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook perfect for mornings. Neutral paint and newer carpets throughout. All appliances stay and a 3 car garage make this a fantastic home for any family.$65.00 Application Per Adult. Pet Friendly. Don't wait Call today to schedule a showing (317)900-4161



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 7/18/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.