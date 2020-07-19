All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 12472 Buccaneers Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12472 Buccaneers Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:37 PM

12472 Buccaneers Drive

12472 Buccaneers Way · (317) 900-4161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

12472 Buccaneers Way, Fishers, IN 46037
The Bristols

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious home available now, in popular The Bristols in Fishers. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath features a 2 story entrance into the huge living space. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook perfect for mornings. Neutral paint and newer carpets throughout. All appliances stay and a 3 car garage make this a fantastic home for any family.$65.00 Application Per Adult. Pet Friendly. Don't wait Call today to schedule a showing (317)900-4161

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 7/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have any available units?
12472 Buccaneers Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12472 Buccaneers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12472 Buccaneers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12472 Buccaneers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12472 Buccaneers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12472 Buccaneers Drive offers parking.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have a pool?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have accessible units?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12472 Buccaneers Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers Apartments with BalconiesFishers Apartments with Gyms
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity