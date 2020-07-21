12256 Driftstone Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138447



SPACIOUS 4-bedroom AVAILABLE NOW in Fishers! Walk-in closets in each bedroom, double closets and vanity in the master with vaulted ceilings and separate garden tub/shower, full basement, formal dining room, fully fenced backyard and a patio with a beautiful view of the pond from the master. So much to offer! Close to Gray Eagle Golf Course with a short commute to Hamilton Town Center, Downtown Fishers and I-69! Plenty of restaurants and entertainment nearby! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max.Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Dishwasher,Walk-in closets,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.