12018 Sail Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This is your dream come true. Impeccably designed with everything you want in a home. All of the finest finishes and room to entertain. Gas log fireplace in living room. Well appointed kitchen with Breakfast room. Formal dining room. Recreation room in basement. Deeded boat dock is included.