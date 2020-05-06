This is your dream come true. Impeccably designed with everything you want in a home. All of the finest finishes and room to entertain. Gas log fireplace in living room. Well appointed kitchen with Breakfast room. Formal dining room. Recreation room in basement. Deeded boat dock is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12018 Sail Place Drive have any available units?
12018 Sail Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12018 Sail Place Drive have?
Some of 12018 Sail Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12018 Sail Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12018 Sail Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.