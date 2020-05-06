All apartments in Fishers
12018 Sail Place Drive

Location

12018 Sail Place Drive, Fishers, IN 46236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is your dream come true. Impeccably designed with everything you want in a home. All of the finest finishes and room to entertain. Gas log fireplace in living room. Well appointed kitchen with Breakfast room. Formal dining room. Recreation room in basement. Deeded boat dock is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12018 Sail Place Drive have any available units?
12018 Sail Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12018 Sail Place Drive have?
Some of 12018 Sail Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12018 Sail Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12018 Sail Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12018 Sail Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12018 Sail Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12018 Sail Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12018 Sail Place Drive offers parking.
Does 12018 Sail Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12018 Sail Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12018 Sail Place Drive have a pool?
No, 12018 Sail Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12018 Sail Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 12018 Sail Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12018 Sail Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12018 Sail Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12018 Sail Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12018 Sail Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

