11825 Queenwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool table garage media room

Beautiful updates on floor-plan in the past few years including oversized Master Suite and now a 4 BR home! Impressive floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Main level includes FR, private den w/ french doors + DR. Finished basement w/ theater style seating incl bathrm recreation rm w/ pool table, workshop. Neutral colors, stainless appliances, and hardwood laminate flooring make this home a delight to live in! Double vanity and oversized walk-in Master Shower.

Best lot ever: full fence, trees, landscaped privacy, firepit, yard space- located on a cul de sac that backs up to common neighborhood walking path. Back yard features deck and pergola. Trampoline and basement game table to remain for tenant's use.