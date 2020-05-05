All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 11825 Queenwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
11825 Queenwood Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

11825 Queenwood Court

11825 Queenwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11825 Queenwood Court, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Beautiful updates on floor-plan in the past few years including oversized Master Suite and now a 4 BR home! Impressive floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Main level includes FR, private den w/ french doors + DR. Finished basement w/ theater style seating incl bathrm recreation rm w/ pool table, workshop. Neutral colors, stainless appliances, and hardwood laminate flooring make this home a delight to live in! Double vanity and oversized walk-in Master Shower.
Best lot ever: full fence, trees, landscaped privacy, firepit, yard space- located on a cul de sac that backs up to common neighborhood walking path. Back yard features deck and pergola. Trampoline and basement game table to remain for tenant's use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 Queenwood Court have any available units?
11825 Queenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11825 Queenwood Court have?
Some of 11825 Queenwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11825 Queenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
11825 Queenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 Queenwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 11825 Queenwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11825 Queenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 11825 Queenwood Court offers parking.
Does 11825 Queenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11825 Queenwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 Queenwood Court have a pool?
No, 11825 Queenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 11825 Queenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 11825 Queenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 Queenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11825 Queenwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11825 Queenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11825 Queenwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis