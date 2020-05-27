All apartments in Fishers
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

11461 Reagan Dr.

11461 Reagan Drive
Location

11461 Reagan Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Fishers Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Exquisite 3 Bed / 2 Full-2 Half Bath Maintenance Free 3-Story Townhome with Attached Garage in Fishers - Exquisite 3 Bed / 2 Full-2 Half Bath Maintenance Free 3-Story Townhome with Attached Garage in Fishers. This Spacious Home is over 2200 Sq Ft with Vaulted Ceilings and 2 Balconies. Featured Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertops, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors on Two Levels, Balconies on Front and Back of Home, Double Sided Gas Fireplace, and Much More! Located in the heart of Fishers at the Townhomes of Fishers Point. Walking distance from Restaurants and Shopping. Minutes from I-69 at 116th St. Location, Location, Location!

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11461 Reagan Dr. have any available units?
11461 Reagan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11461 Reagan Dr. have?
Some of 11461 Reagan Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11461 Reagan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11461 Reagan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11461 Reagan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11461 Reagan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11461 Reagan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11461 Reagan Dr. offers parking.
Does 11461 Reagan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11461 Reagan Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11461 Reagan Dr. have a pool?
No, 11461 Reagan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11461 Reagan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11461 Reagan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11461 Reagan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11461 Reagan Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11461 Reagan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11461 Reagan Dr. has units with air conditioning.
