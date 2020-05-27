11461 Reagan Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Exquisite 3 Bed / 2 Full-2 Half Bath Maintenance Free 3-Story Townhome with Attached Garage in Fishers - Exquisite 3 Bed / 2 Full-2 Half Bath Maintenance Free 3-Story Townhome with Attached Garage in Fishers. This Spacious Home is over 2200 Sq Ft with Vaulted Ceilings and 2 Balconies. Featured Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertops, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors on Two Levels, Balconies on Front and Back of Home, Double Sided Gas Fireplace, and Much More! Located in the heart of Fishers at the Townhomes of Fishers Point. Walking distance from Restaurants and Shopping. Minutes from I-69 at 116th St. Location, Location, Location!



This home does not accept section 8



No Pets Allowed



